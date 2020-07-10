Gold Coast Titans vs Warriors start time, results, news for 2020 round 9

The Warriors are aiming for their first back-to-back wins since last May and look more upbeat since their somber start to Todd Payten’s tenure in their loss against the Storm.

Rookie coach Payten had his maiden win over the Broncos last week in a morale-lifting victory and will have extra fire-power with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returning from a one-game suspension to fullback with Peta Hiku shifting to centre.

Tuivasa-Sheck has always had stand-out performances against the Titans and has scored a try for the Warriors five out of the past six games against the Queensland club.

If the Warriors can beat the Titans it will be their fourth win in seven matches since the comp restarted in late May and will no doubt keep them in touch with the top eight, even though their for/against is a bit rough.

The Titans shot themselves in the foot against the Sharks last week and could have walked away with the two points.

They have an abysmal record at Cbus Super Stadium, their home ground, losing their past 10 matches at the venue.

The Kiwis confirmed they’ll wear their “Bush Shirt” jersey for Friday night’s clash. The jerseys have caused a stir with fans in the past and the club acknowledged its left field choice in a statement.

“When the ‘bush shirt’ surfaced November last year it’s mere existence rocked the very foundations of society,” the club said.

“Stunned by the sheer greatness of the jersey fans soon took to Twitter to share of its beauty, likening the jersey to the amazing picnic blanket, the great Humphrey B. Bear and even the trustworthy tea towel.