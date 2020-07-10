Girlfriend Ellidy Vlug tributes, Instagram

Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s grieving girlfriend Ellidy Vlug has taken to social media for the first time since the Winter Olympian died to share some heartbreaking tributes to the snowboard-cross champion.

In one of a series of posts shared to her Instagram story, was a photo taken by Ellidy from the beach where Pullin tragically lost his life on Wednesday.

In the foreground were bunches of flowers left to mark his memory and the pet kelpie pup named Rummi she and Pullin shared.

Tributes to Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin (Instagram)

Etched in a stunning sunrise with gold tinging the cloudy skies was a message written for the Instagram post, which said: “Can’t bear to type these words. Chump my baby, Rest in Paradise”.

The sad personal message was just one of the many tributes Ellidy shared on her Instagram story, which also included an invitation to ‘Paddle out for Chumpy’ at Sydney’s North Narrabeen beach this Sunday at 9am.

Among those to have their tributes shared by Ellidy were IronWoman champion Jordan Mercer, legendary Aussie surfer Barton Lynch, and some of the couple’s closest personal friends.

Pullin, 32, died in a spearfishing accident on Wednesday, after he was found unconscious on the ocean floor at the Gold Coast’s Palm Beach and could not be resuscitated.

Some of the biggest names of Australia’s sports community have paid tribute to the man who carried the flag at the 2014 Winter Olympics in 2014.

Tributes for Olympic champion Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin

As she came to terms with her heartbreaking loss on Tuesday, Ellidy pinned a note to the front door of their home, which said: “Dear media. Thank you for your thoughts this is a very difficult time for me and I ask that you respect my privacy during this period of grief.

“Know that Chumpy absolutely loved life and lived life to the full.

“He lived for us – his family, our puppy Rummi, our amazing friends and the home we made together.

“He was living his dream, our dream.

“I am eternally grateful that I have lived my life with him and I am deeply saddened that his life has been cut short.

“Rest in peace my beautiful man. Kind regards, Ellidy.”

