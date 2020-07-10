Giants catcher Buster Posey opts out of 2020 season

As for who could fill in for Posey, Aramis Garcia and Joey Bart both are options.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake and Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond also announced they won’t be competing in 2020.

That’s not all, either. MLB’s biggest star, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, is considering opting out because he and his wife Jessica are expecting their first child to be born in August. The three-time MVP doesn’t want to risk getting his wife or child sick and is uncomfortable returning to the field with the rising number of coronavirus cases in many states.

Trout also has been in contact with various players around the league, and all are thinking the same thing he is: “Is this gonna work?”

After Monday’s issues, that is certainly a fair question.