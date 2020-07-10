Galaxy Z Flip 5G pops up again, further confirming its familiar design

Samsung is hosting a virtual Unpacked event on August 5, and while the Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be the star of the show, this is also where we’ll more than likely see the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5G. If you’re itching for more news about the foldable, today’s your lucky day.

Max Weinbach, one of the most notable Samsung leakers in the industry, has shared a product video of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that reveals its full design. And, well, it looks a lot like the regular Z Flip from earlier in the year. Like, a lot.

Z Flip 5G pic.twitter.com/CGvXa4yZyO — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 10, 2020

Minus some small changes to the dimensions (0.5mm thicker and 0.1mm taller), this is the exact same design. The similarity theme trickles down to the specs as well, with Weinbach reporting that the only difference between the Z Flip and Z Flip 5G is the chipset. Where the Z Flip is powered by a Snapdragon 855 CPU, the Z Flip 5G is apparently getting the new Snapdragon 865+. A lot of this was previously seen in a leak earlier this month when the Z Flip 5G made its appearance in a TENNA report, but it’s good having confirmation as to what we can expect.

Everything else, such as cameras, RAM, storage, battery, etc., remain the same. All of this is to be expected, seeing as how this is the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and not the Z Flip 2. It’s similar to what Samsung did in 2019 with the Galaxy S10 5G and Note 10+ 5G — similar devices to their 4G counterparts, with the only exception being their 5G connectivity.

Details on the Galaxy Z Flip 2 remain pretty unclear this early on, but once August 5 comes and goes, we can likely expect the rumor mill to start cranking up.

