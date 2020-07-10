Football Leadership Diversity Code set for October Black History Month launch | Football News





Paul Elliot is chair of the Football Leadership Diversity Code steering group

The FA is aiming to deliver the proposed Football Leadership Diversity Code to coincide with Black History Month in the UK in October.

Paul Elliott, chair of The FA’s Inclusion Advisory Board, last month announced the creation of the voluntary code, which calls for greater diversity across the English game.

The 16-strong steering group tasked with driving the development of the code met for the first time on Friday.

The steering group includes Premier League players Troy Deeney and Tyrone Mings as well as the chairmen of Chelsea and Crystal Palace, and prominent black coaches Chris Powell, Hope Powell and Chris Hughton.

The group has committed to a timeline to ensure the code is delivered in October, with England’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Belgium – currently scheduled to be played at Wembley on Sunday October 11 – the date they are aiming for.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from senior leaders across the game, including owners, chairs, players and coaches,” said Elliott, who chairs the steering group.

“Today’s meeting was a great kick-off to the three-month programme and, with October marking Black History Month, it feels like the right time to launch the code.

“While it’s still early in development, it’s clear that everybody is pulling in the same direction and there is a strong will from the group to create positive action and make meaningful change.

“Together with leaders from across the industry we are hoping to drive the nation’s response to inequality by ensuring the leadership of our national sport reflects the communities that watch and love the game.”