Five People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder!!

Authorities say that they have arrested five men in connection with the murder of late rapper, Pop Smoke.

Pop Smoke was gunned down during a stay in a rented Hollywood Hills home back in February during a home invasion gone wrong.

According to the cops, three adults and two juveniles were taken into custody on Thursday morning after by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division.

“We are confident we have the five individuals responsible for the killing of Bashar Jackson — Pop Smoke,” LAPD Capt. Jon Tippet said Thursday per the LA Times.

The three adults have been identified as Corey Walker, 19, Jaquan Murphy, 21, and Keandre D. Rodgers, 18. The two juveniles cannot be named for legal reasons.

Authorities also expect their involvement in the killing of 18-year-old Kamryn Stone. Stone was murdered last September in a parking lot at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“At this time, Pasadena Police Department investigators continue with their investigation and are not releasing further details on the murder of Kamryn Stone,” the LAPD’s press release said.