Five People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder!!

Authorities say that they have arrested five men in connection with the murder of late rapper, Pop Smoke.

Pop Smoke was gunned down during a stay in a rented Hollywood Hills home back in February during a home invasion gone wrong.

According to the cops, three adults and two juveniles were taken into custody on Thursday morning after by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division.

“We are confident we have the five individuals responsible for the killing of Bashar Jackson — Pop Smoke,” LAPD Capt. Jon Tippet said Thursday per the LA Times.

