Filmfare replays late Sushant Singh Rajput’s exclusive quotes

November 18, 2015

“Some said wow! Some said what! When we put ourselves in this situation where we can generate this kind of polarised feeling, we evolve as artistes.”

“If you draw the line between what people want and what you want to do, then nothing can stop you.”

“As we grow we start confusing things. I call it analysis by paralysis. We analyse too much and paralyse ourselves. We worry too much about the fate of the film.”

“I’ve also learnt that one should not dwell in the past or in the future. The now is what matters.”

“We crib about the discrimination we faced under the British rule. But we Indians are the biggest hypocrites in the world. The discrimination we show towards our fellow Indians is something else.”

He (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) likes winning; it doesn’t mean that he’s obsessed with it. Even if he has a match two days down the line, he’ll be at ease chatting with you. He lives in the now. And more than being a good cricketer he’s a good human being.”

The first time I did theatre was in college. I realised how powerful this form of communication could be. At 18, I could make a crowd of 500 strangers laugh and cry. That was a liberating feeling. But still, I cannot communicate with people I’m not comfortable with.”

We are conditioned about concepts of right and wrong. Actually, there’s nothing right or wrong. Our definition of morality has been created over the years to create a balance in society. We believe what we want to believe about ourselves and others.”

“Today, even though I love my penthouse, my Range Rover, I cherish those days when I lived with six guys eating khichdi everyday.”

“I love failure. It might sound unreal but I enjoy it. I crave it. But if there is one thing that I don’t want is to be mediocre.”

“From performing as a background dancer at the Filmfare Awards to featuring on the cover… who said dreams don’t come true?”

“I don’t think much about the future because I don’t live there.”

I’d try to be damn excited about living, setting goals and having fun. It would be addictive and seductive but without meaning.”

“I have reached a neutral space in my life where I neither go ecstatic with joy nor depressed with sadness. I don’t go through those extreme states.”

The loss of my mother… (in 2002) No matter what I do or achieve… this sense of loss will never go away. It taught me not to get attached to material achievements.”