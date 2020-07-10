Fight Island: UFC 251 main card, betting odds for a jam-packed night

After weeks of speculation and hype, the UFC Fight Island debut is finally upon us.

Admittedly, some are probably bummed that the UFC 251 show held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi doesn’t actually feature fights on the beach, but nobody can be disappointed with how the card looks, on paper.

Three championship contests. Two bouts that carry intriguing storylines. Sign us up.

BetOnline.ag will have updated odds leading up to the first blow delivered on Saturday night.

Amanda Ribas (-1,000) vs. Paige VanZant (+675)





More likely than not, Paige VanZant (8-4-0) already has one foot in Bellator heading into the last bout of her UFC contract. UFC boss Dana White wishes to build a new star by having Amanda Ribas (9-1-0) defeat the “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up, who has motr than 2 million followers on Instagram. Ribas is the better fighter and won each of her first three UFC contests.

None of that makes this a gimme. VanZant isn’t a pushover as three of her four defeats came at the hands of Tecia Torres, Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson. This could be Paige’s opportunity to silence doubters and get White to show her the money.

Jessica Andrade (+165) vs. Rose Namajunas (-190)





Rose Namajunas (9-4-0) dominated Jessica Andrade (20-7-0) with arguably the best five minutes of “Thug’s” career during the opening round of their UFC 237 showdown.

Then, Andrade delivered the slam heard ’round the world: