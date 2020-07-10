Face Masks Now Mandatory In Atlanta

The Mayor from Atlanta has ordered that face masks be mandatory in the city — just days after she revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The state has allowed it to stand and we’re going to follow suit. Leading has as much to do with leading as following,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, referring to other states in Georgia who have mandated the wearing of a mask. “Right now we’re following other cities in the state.”

According to AJC, Gov. Brian Kemp is not in favor of forcing residents to wear face masks, despite the rise in COVID-19 numbers.

“I realize that many on this call have different opinions on the appropriate response to this pandemic – and that’s fine. But we all agree that masks are good and can help stop the spread,” Kemp said.

“We all know that social distancing makes it hard for the virus to travel. We agree that handwashing can limit exposure. So instead of mandates, I’m asking you to join me in raising awareness.”

The Department of Public Health in Georgia is now reporting more than 106,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. There have been 2,930 virus-related deaths.