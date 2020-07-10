Face Masks Now Mandatory In Atlanta

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The Mayor from Atlanta has ordered that face masks be mandatory in the city — just days after she revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The state has allowed it to stand and we’re going to follow suit. Leading has as much to do with leading as following,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, referring to other states in Georgia who have mandated the wearing of a mask. “Right now we’re following other cities in the state.”

