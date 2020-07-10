EU’s Michel lays out recovery plan for summit negotiation By

© . European Council President Charles Michel attend a debate in Brussels
BRUSSELS () – European Council President Charles Michel on Friday laid out plans for a long-term EU budget of 1.074 trillion euros and a recovery fund of 750 billion euros for pandemic-hammered economies, the starting point for negotiations at a summit next week.
In a bid to make the bloc’s mass economic stimulus more palatable to thrifty northern member states, Michel proposed maintaining the so-called rebate that these countries receive from their contributions to the budget.
(… by John Chalmers)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.