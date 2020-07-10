Epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely says Victoria must ‘eliminate’ coronavirus or risk further waves

With minimal cases in much of Australia outside Victoria, Professor Tony Blakely said the state’s pain would have enormous national upside in the long run.

“If Victoria doesn’t eliminate the virus we will have wave, after wave, after wave, of outbreaks and we will have an economy stuttering, stuttering, stuttering and social upheaval,” he told Brett McLeod on Melbourne.

“It will be much better to have a go at eliminating the virus and all of Australia can come together and control the borders with quarantine.

“But if we don’t achieve elimination, and we get to suppression, we will have an outbreak again in two months’ , four months’ , six months’ .

“It will just keep on going like this until we actually get a vaccine hopefully. So those economic consequences down the track need to be factored into this decision making.

“This virus will keep coming back.”

The professor pointed to New Zealand and Taiwan as examples of areas that had successfully eliminated the virus.

Professor Blakely said six weeks of lockdown might get Victoria “quite close” to eliminating the virus.