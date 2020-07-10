Encouraging capital formation should be added to OSC mandate, task force recommends

Article content continued

While “tied” selling is barred under the federal Bank Act, a ban on firms “benefiting from tying or bundling” capital market and commercial-lending services could promote competition, the report suggests.

And among its enforcement proposals, the task force put forward the recommendation to hike the maximum fine for failing to comply with Ontario securities law to $5 million from $1 million.

Also included in the report is a recommendation to improve corporate board diversity, with the task force proposing a legislative amendment that would require companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange to set targets and provide data regarding representation of women, Black people, Indigenous people and people of colour on boards and in C-suites.

“Lastly, the Taskforce recommends that diversity — including racial diversity — be similarly represented at the board and executive level of the OSC who will be responsible for discharging this important mandate,” the report states.

