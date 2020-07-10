Home Entertainment DJ Vlad Slams Nicki Minaj Over 6ix9ine: She Has No Moral Compass!!

DJ Vlad Slams Nicki Minaj Over 6ix9ine: She Has No Moral Compass!!

DJ Vlad is another celebrity who is criticizing Nicki Minaj for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine — he says the rapper “has no moral compass.”

“Well, they spent money to purchase 14 million YouTube videos,” he told Adam 22 during a discussion about their merch bundles, which helped secure their number one single, “TROLLZ.”

“Imagine how much that would cost? Imagine the amount of money it would take to boost their video by 14 million views.”

