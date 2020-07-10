Discussions between Serbia and Kosovo to resume Sunday, French presidential source says By

PARIS () – Discussions between Serbia and Kosovo will resume on Sunday via video conference, a French presidential source said on Friday.
“France and Germany together obtained this morning from (Serbia’s) President (Aleksandar) Vucic and (Kosovo’s) Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti that they resume normalisation talks from Sunday in video conference and on Thursday in person in Brussels,” the source said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.