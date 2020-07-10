Diane Francis: Masks will protect us — from COVID and Big Brother

Article content continued

Some social media sites allow individuals to snoop on one another with facial recognition tools. A decade ago, Facebook began offering a facial recognition-based photo tagging option, which scans photos that users post to the platform to find their “friends,” or other people they could tag and follow.

But the company failed to get users’ permission in 2010 and, this year, Facebook agreed to pay US$550 million ($745 million) to settle a class action lawsuit in Illinois (which has a strict Biometric Information Privacy Act) over privacy violations.

Despite the lingering litigation, Facebook did not tighten controls and only in 2019 did it begin to require users to opt in to the service. Similar cases are underway in Europe to limit this type of software, which has been the subject of privacy and harassment complaints.

Mass surveillance is already underway. A 2016 study estimated that more than half of Americans were in a facial recognition database of some kind. There are also companies that mine these databases, along with the web and social media, on behalf of law enforcement agencies.

All of this is why, until rules are put in place, it’s a good idea — whether you are heading out to the mall, a “COVID spreader event” or a Black Lives Matter protest — to continue to don a mask.