Defense Attorneys In The Ahmaud Arbery Case Reportedly Want Black District Attorney Removed

Roomies, we previously reported that the district attorney appointed to the Ahmaud Arbery case is a Black woman, Joyette Holmes. It looks like the defense attorneys for the three charged in the death of Arbery are demanding that Holmes is removed from the case.

It’s not immediately known what the attorneys will argue to get Holmes removed, but they’re heading to court next week.

According to WTOC, there will be a hearing on July 17th, and the “notice for the hearing shows attorneys for the suspects have filed a motion to strike the illegal appointment of the district attorney.”

As we previously reported back in May, a press release announced that Holmes would accept Attorney General Chiss Carr’s appointment.

As the statement mentioned, the DA’s office reiterated they are committed to the “process of seeking justice in this case.”

The McMichaels face charges for murder and aggravated assault, and William Bryan, the man who recorded the altercation, faces charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

As you may recall, Ahmad Arbery was fatally shot by two white men—Gregory and Travis McMichael, while jogging back in February.

It wasn’t until recently, after video of the incident surfaced, that the two were arrested and charged for the crime.

