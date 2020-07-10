David Prutton’s Sky Bet EFL predictions | Football News









Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here…

Huddersfield vs Luton, Friday 6pm – Live on Football

It’s not been pretty from Huddersfield in the past week, but they have earned two points from two goalless draws to give themselves a little bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

Luton were held by Barnsley in midweek, but it could have easily have been a defeat and they are running out of time. They know they need to win this one, and that may give them the edge.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Cardiff, Friday 8.15pm – Live on Football

Three wins on the spin for Fulham, and they will have Aleksandar Mitrovic back after his ban to boost their attacking line. It may be a little late for the top two, but they are playing themselves into some form before the play-offs.

Cardiff opened the door for the chasing pack by losing to Blackburn on Tuesday night. Maybe the nerves are starting to kick in? This is a good chance for them to put their stamp on sixth ahead of the rest of the sides this weekend, but I think it will be a draw at Craven Cottage.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Cardiff Live on

Derby vs Brentford, Saturday 12.30pm – Live on Football

Red cards and a tough run of games have caught up with Derby a little in the past couple of games, and they were well beaten by West Brom on Wednesday night.

Brentford came back to claim a massive win against Charlton to show they aren’t going anywhere. This is another tricky fixture for them, but I think they have the momentum to prevail.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs Brentford Live on

Barnsley vs Wigan, Saturday 3pm

Barnsley created enough chances to beat Luton several times over on Tuesday, but could only end up scraping a late draw that leaves them four points adrift of safety.

Wigan just need to keep winning, and see what happens. They have a great run of games coming up and look in good form still. I think they will win here.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Birmingham, Sunday 1.30pm – Live on Football

Stoke were thumped badly by Leeds on Thursday night, but as Michael O’Neill said afterwards that isn’t the type of game that will define whether they stay up. At this stage they do need to bounce back quickly, though.

Birmingham will be without Pep Clotet following his departure, but their last few performances have suggested they were treading water until the end of the season. They need to keep going so they don’t drop any further, but I can’t see them getting anything on Sunday.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs Leeds, Sunday 1.30pm

Swansea are still knocking on the door of the play-offs, and it will be interesting to see how they cope this weekend with all their rivals playing before them.

Leeds thrashed Stoke on Thursday and took a big step closer to promotion. They are playing after Brentford so we don’t know what the situation will be heading into this game, but they will want to get the job done sooner or later. They’ll win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Prutton’s other Championship predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Charlton vs Reading (Sat 12.30pm): 1-0 (7/1)

Blackburn vs West Brom: 1-2 (8/1)

Hull vs Millwall: 1-1 (5/1)

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City: 1-0 (11/2)

Preston vs Nottingham Forest: 1-2 (10/1)

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday: 1-1 (5/1)