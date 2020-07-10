David Goffin may not travel to New York to take part in this year’s US Open | Tennis News







David Goffin is in two minds as to whether he will travel to New York later this summer

David Goffin has revealed he is unsure if he will travel to New York next month to take part in the US Open due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

Patrick Mouratoglou has already said that plans for the tournament to go ahead in September are a ”bit crazy”, especially with the recent spike in cases in America.

And Speaking at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown event in France, Belgian star Goffin agreed with Serena Williams’ coach.

“I would love to go and fit it into my schedule, but I don’t know if we will go at the moment,” Goffin said. “The cases over there are increasing so I don’t know if it’s good to go but we will try. We will practice on hard courts in preparation for the Cincinnati Masters and US Open.

“At the end of the day I don’t know because it’s not been good but of course the conditions can change.

“The conditions are really tough with a player plus one or maybe plus two maximum. I’m still hesitating. I’m not 100 per cent sure that I will go.”

The virus is in the tennis world. We don’t know what will happen if there are cases during the tournament. Will it be cancelled? David Goffin

With world No 1 Novak Djokovic and reigning US Open champion Rafael Nadal indicating they may give this year’s tournament a miss, 29-year-old Goffin understands the scepticism surrounding the event.

“You have seen the last few days and weeks that players have picked up COVID-19. The virus is in the tennis world. We don’t know what will happen if there are cases during the tournament. Will it be cancelled?

“We would love to hear more details and then it will be more clear for us to make a choice [whether to travel to New York, or not].”

