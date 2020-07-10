Craig Bellamy nudie run bet with Ricky Stuart, Storm v Raiders

The rivalry between the Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm has always been strong but Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has revealed the stakes have become a whole lot higher.

Craig Bellamy is so confident the Raiders won’t beat them for a fourth time in a row, he’s bet his modesty during the Storm’s Sunshine Coast stay on tomorrow night’s result.

Storm head coach Craig Bellamy (Getty)

“I spoke to Craig during the week he said there’s no way in the world you’ll get us four times in a row,” Stuart said.

“He said if you do I’ll run around the Twin Waters Golf Course naked, that’s how confident he is.

“He’s pretty happy in camp up there, he doesn’t have to pay for a meal, he’s got his grandkids there so he’s in a pretty good space there ol’ Belly.”

But asked if Stuart would match the offer, the answer was simple.

“No, it’s too cold here. I can assure you, you don’t want to see it either,” he joked.

Even if it were on the table, Stuart has backed his boys for the win and said this week of training has been their strongest since the NRL resumed.

“I just think it’s that we haven’t had any travel for 12-14 days now so the players have found a bit of energy,” Stuart said.

Canberra have been known to step up through adversity and Stuart said that’s what the club is facing at the moment with so many players injured.

“It’s not just our middle that we’re going to be down on troops, it’s everybody,” Stuart said.

“It’s not about one player, it’s from our wingers to our front rowers, to the bench. Everybody’s got to dig in and contribute.

“I love coaching these boys because that’s what they’re about, it’s all about each other and playing for one another.”

