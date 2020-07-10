Covid-19 in Gauteng: City of Johannesburg is the hotspot – here’s a breakdown of the numbers

Nearly 50% of Gauteng’s Covid-19 cases are in the City of Johannesburg.

Of the total 38 045 cases in the City, 8 327 are in Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen.

A further 7 717 cases are in the sub-district which houses the inner city and Johannesburg South.

As of Friday, 10 July, the City of Johannesburg has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 38 045 – 46.6% of the total 81 546 cases in the province.

The sub-district of City of Johannesburg D has the highest number of cases – 8 327. The areas in the district are Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen.

This is followed by City of Johannesburg F, with 7 717 cases. The areas in the district are the inner city and Johannesburg South.

City of Johannesburg E – which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton – has recorded 6 004 cases, while the City of Johannesburg C – Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida and Bram Fisherville – has recorded 4 806 cases.

A further 4 292 cases were recorded in City of Johannesburg B – which consists of Randburg, Rosebank, Emmerantia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.

City of Johannesburg A has recorded 3 426 cases and City of Johannesburg G 3 114.

Ekurhuleni is the region with the second highest numbers – 18 100 cases.

There are 4 511 cases in the sub-district of Ekurhuleni South 1 – which consists of Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park, Tswelopele, Vosloorus and Villa Liza.

Tshwane is the region with the third highest number of cases, with 13 246.

The highest number – 4 194 – has been recorded in sub-district of City of Tshwane 3 – which consists of Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus and Pretoria West.

Sedibeng has 3 888 cases, and Emfuleni 2 995.

The West Rand has 5 266 cases, of which 2 825 falls within the sub-district of Mogale City.

In addition, a total of 3 001 cases are still unallocated.

To date, the province has recorded 26 438 recoveries and 515 deaths.

The allocation of cases to respective districts is an ongoing process.