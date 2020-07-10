Cops Believe Pop Smoke’s Social Media Alerted Killers To His Address

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The Los Angeles Police Department has revealed that they do not think that Pop Smoke knew his killers — they believe one of his last social media posts led them to his Hollywood Hills rented home.

“It’s our belief that (the home-invasion robbery) was based on some of the social media” posts, Capt. Jonathan Tippet said per AP News. “It’s based on the fact that he was posting his information may have contributed to him knowing where to find him.”

