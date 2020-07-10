Cop Who Killed George Floyd Told Him: It Takes A Heck Of A Lot Of Oxygen To Talk!!

Bradley Lamb
The transcripts of George Floyd’s last moments have been released, and Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes until he died — told him to “stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.”

“Come on, man. Oh, oh. I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe. Ah! They’ll kill me. They’ll kill me. I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. Oh!” Floyd said in response.

Since the release, a judge filed a gag order Thursday, effectively immediately, against the four officers charged in Floyd’s death writing that any publicity “will increase the risk of tainting a potential jury pool and will impair all parties’ right to a fair trial,” the court filing said.

