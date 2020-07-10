Cop Who Killed George Floyd Told Him: It Takes A Heck Of A Lot Of Oxygen To Talk!!

The transcripts of George Floyd’s last moments have been released, and Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes until he died — told him to “stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.”

“Come on, man. Oh, oh. I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe. Ah! They’ll kill me. They’ll kill me. I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. Oh!” Floyd said in response.

Since the release, a judge filed a gag order Thursday, effectively immediately, against the four officers charged in Floyd’s death writing that any publicity “will increase the risk of tainting a potential jury pool and will impair all parties’ right to a fair trial,” the court filing said.

Floyd was pinned to the ground before another officer, Thomas Lane, asked Chauvin they should move Floyd to his side.

“No, he’s staying put where we got him,” Chauvin says in the transcript.

All officers are face charges over Floy’d death.