Close associated Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release

Her lawyers cited the coronavirus risk in jail as reason to release her on US$5 million ($7.2 million) bond.
A judge has set a hearing for Tuesday to hear bail arguments and to arraign Maxwell on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997 at his homes in New York City, Florida, and New Mexico and at Maxwell’s residence in London.
She has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some claims against her “absolute rubbish”.
Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail last August while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.