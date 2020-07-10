Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 5 would have included Riverdale crossover

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would have featured a Riverdale crossover in its fifth season, showrunner Roberto Aguiera-Sacasa has revealed.

On Thursday (10 July), it was announced that the gothic teen drama had been cancelled by Netflix, with the forthcoming fourth season to be its last.

Thanking fans for their support, Aguiera-Sacasa dealt viewers another blow by teasing that the long-awaited crossover between Sabrina and Riverdale, his other show set in the same universe, was now unlikely to ever happen.





“Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans,” he wrote. “Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, ‘Witch War,’ would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book…”

In the Archie comic books that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on, ‘Witch War’ sees the students of Riverdale and Greendale come head to head for the first time, with one fan commenting on Aguiera-Sacasa’s post: “Wait just a tic tock. Are you saying there would have been a full blown crossover in part 5??? [sic]”

A gothic spin off of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as the title character, along with Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez and Lucy Davis.





Earlier this week, The CW’s Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene was also cancelled after just one season.