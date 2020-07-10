Child dead, four injured after truck crashes into cars in Menangle

A child has died and four people have been seriously injured in a truck crash on the Hume Highway south of Sydney this afternoon.

Dozens of emergency personnel, including two rescue helicopters, were called to Menangle, south of Campbelltown, just after 3pm today.

The truck is understood to have smashed into several parked cars stopped in a rest area off the Hume Highway. ()

The truck was cut open following the crash. ()

The B-double cement truck was travelling through the Partridge VC Rest Area when it smashed into a semi-trailer carting gravel before striking three SUVs.

A young girl died at the scene.

Four adults were airlifted to Liverpool Hospital with head, facial and leg injuries, including one woman in a critical condition.

The other three, a woman and two men, are in a serious but stable condition at Liverpool Hospital.

One of several cars caught up in the crash. ()

Emergency responders were unable to save a young girl, who died at the scene. ()

A CareFlight helicopter and another helicopter were called in to help transport the injured to hospital. ()

A fifth patient is understood to be receiving treatment for shock.

The male truck driver, who was not injured in the crash, has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

NSW Police have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.