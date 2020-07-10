Chiefs rivals have improved, but they may be fatally flawed

Las Vegas Raiders

REASON FOR OPTIMISM: New weapons join division’s best ground attack

In Year 3 of the Derek Carr-Jon Gruden parternership, the Raiders are unquestionably better than last season’s edition. They return the offensive line that ranked sixth in Football Outsiders’ top run-blocking metric and helped Josh Jacobs compile more rushing yards in 13 games (1,150) than any Raider has in 16 since 2010. The Raiders’ passing-game additions should create more opportunities for Jacobs, and the aerial attack should benefit from the second-year back’s abilities.

In the draft, the Raiders passed on the more polished Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb for the best deep threat, Henry Ruggs. The Alabama product, who has 4.28 speed in the 40-yard dash, is scarily on brand for the Raiders. Ruggs, with potential help from third-round possession receiver Bryan Edwards and Round 3 gadget player Lynn Bowden Jr., should create more play-calling options for Gruden.

A dearth of talent limited Gruden’s 2018 offense; his ’19 attack battled uphill all season after the Antonio Brown disaster. Even the oft-criticized Nelson Agholor, who recorded two 700-plus-yard seasons with the Eagles and played a pivotal role for Philly’s Super Bowl champion iteration, may help.

Possessing quarterback experience the Broncos and Chargers lack, the Raiders can make a case as the division’s safest bet to join the Chiefs in the playoffs.

FATAL FLAWS: Low-ceiling QB, nearly two decades of defensive futility

But the Raiders would not constantly be connected to other QBs if Gruden-Carr exuded stability. A coach not known for patience now has the newly signed Marcus Mariota, whose $7.5 million base salary exceeds the combined values of the deals for Newton, Dalton and Winston. Carr quietly ranked 10th in QBR and eighth in QB DVOA in 2019, but his 4.9 average completed air yards bettered only four QBs and continued a trend. Carr’s 6.9 career yards per attempt ranks 37th among full-time starting QBs since 2014. The Raiders’ attempt to match a passer not known for deep-strike chops with the 2020 draft’s top vertical threat is counterintuitive.

Carr defenders might cite the Raiders’ limited weaponry since Gruden’s return. Oakland traded Amari Cooper in October 2018 and received zero Brown snaps last year. Las Vegas’ offseason additions teaming with Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow, along with late-blooming tight end Darren Waller, should provide the best possible view of Carr’s capabilities in Gruden’s system. But in a third season with the head coach, and with Mariota now on the roster, this is almost certainly Carr’s judgment year.

The Raiders signed ex-Rams coverage linebacker Cory Littleton and ex-Bears super sub Nick Kwiatkoski, finally spending at this position after years of skimping. They also surprised most by using a mid-first-round pick on cornerback Damon Arnette. Still, the team’s defensive foundation, which remains suspect on the pass-rushing and coverage fronts, trails that of the Broncos and Chargers. The Raiders failed to finish in the top half of the league in scoring defense in their final 17 Oakland seasons.

The Broncos and Bolts have more obvious ways their plans could unravel this season, but it is not especially difficult to envision the Raiders encountering trouble offensively and defensively. This may be the division’s most enigmatic team.