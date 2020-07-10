Chicago Gangs Shoot It Out On Busy Expressway During Rush Hour!! (Video)

AA group of men, described by police as “gang members” got into a shootout in the middle of rush hour traffic, on one of the busiest freeways in the United States, MTO News has learned.

And the incident was captured on video:

Here’s the police scanner, describing the shooting:

The incident popped off yesterday in the middle of rush hour. Thousands of people were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on Chicago’s busy Dan Ryan expressway, MTO News has learned. The Dan Ryan Expressway covers a stretch on Interstate 94, one o the biggest and busiest freeways in the United States..

According to witnesses on the scene, three males jumped out of the silver Audi and started firing at a black Audi. All men were described by the witness as “gang members.”

One man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. That man can be seen running down the busy highway in the above video, holding his wounds.

MTO News spoke with the Chicago police who told us that the man claims that he was shot first at on 99th and Michigan. Police claim that the man allegedly told them he and the shooters got into a gun battle for miles – and all the way down the Dan Ryan expressway.