Chevron Stock Rises 3% By .com

© . Chevron Stock Rises 3%



.com – Chevron (NYSE:) Stock rose by 3.02% to trade at $85.24 by 15:50 (19:50 GMT) on Friday on the NYSE exchange.

The volume of Chevron shares traded since the start of the session was 4.93M. Chevron has traded in a range of $82.50 to $85.34 on the day.

The stock has traded at $90.7700 at its highest and $82.5100 at its lowest during the past seven days.