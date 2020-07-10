Champions League draw: Manchester City face possible Juventus quarter-final meeting | Football News





Manchester City earned a dramatic 2-1 victory against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in their last-16 first-leg tie in February

Manchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals if they knock out Real Madrid in their delayed last-16 second-leg tie when the competition resumes in early August.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who will learn the fate of their appeal against a two-year ban from UEFA club competitions for Financial Fair Play rule breaches on Monday, hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid back in February.

Chelsea, the only other remaining Premier League club left in Europe’s top-tier competition, trail Bayern Munich 3-0 ahead of the return leg in Germany, with the winners drawn to meet either Napoli or Barcelona.

On Thursday, UEFA announced the remaining last-16 second-leg ties in the Champions League will be played at home grounds behind closed doors on August 7-8.

All matches in the mini-tournament of knockout games, which will be single-leg fixtures, are set to take place in Lisbon, Portugal at either Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade or Benfica’s Estadio da Luz between August 12-23.

Four last-16 ties remaining

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (3-0)

Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)

Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)

Quarter-final draw in full

Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Lyon or Juventus

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern

Atalanta vs PSG

Semi-final draw

Real Madrid/Manchester City or Lyon/Juventus vs Napoli/Barcelona or Chelsea/Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League knockout stage – key dates

Champions League last-16 second legs: August 7-8

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)

Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)

Champions League final: August 23 (Estadio da Luz, Lisbon)

