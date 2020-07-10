CBP says there is no practical way for Americans to avoid its license plate reader tracking, will use commercial database to pull private and public plate data (Zack Whittaker/)

Home Technology CBP says there is no practical way for Americans to avoid its...

Zack Whittaker / :

CBP says there is no practical way for Americans to avoid its license plate reader tracking, will use commercial database to pull private and public plate data  —  U.S. Customs and Border Protection has admitted that there is no practical way for Americans to avoid having their movements tracked …

