Zack Whittaker / :
CBP says there is no practical way for Americans to avoid its license plate reader tracking, will use commercial database to pull private and public plate data — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has admitted that there is no practical way for Americans to avoid having their movements tracked …
CBP says there is no practical way for Americans to avoid its license plate reader tracking, will use commercial database to pull private and public plate data (Zack Whittaker/)
Zack Whittaker / :