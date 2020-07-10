Cassie Randolph Accuses ‘Bachelor’ Ex Colton Underwood Of ‘Monetizing’ Their Split

Cassie Randolph has split from her ex-fiance Colton Underwood, who she met during a season of The Bachelor — and she says that he’s using their breakup to make money.

“I would like to state that I do not wish to create an online petty war. Colton, as you know we made an agreement to not publicly discuss our break up. I have honored this, as have you thus far,” Cassie wrote in an Instagram Story.

“I didn’t see any harm in doing the interview, as I wasn’t going to dish out details about our relationship to them,” she continued, accusing him of making her out to be “the bad one.”

“On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery & about our breakup,” she claimed. “You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me… This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard.”

