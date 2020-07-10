Cassie Randolph Accuses ‘Bachelor’ Ex Colton Underwood Of ‘Monetizing’ Their Split

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Cassie Randolph has split from her ex-fiance Colton Underwood, who she met during a season of The Bachelor — and she says that he’s using their breakup to make money.

“I would like to state that I do not wish to create an online petty war. Colton, as you know we made an agreement to not publicly discuss our break up. I have honored this, as have you thus far,” Cassie wrote in an Instagram Story.

