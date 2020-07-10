Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
9

Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff

.com – was trading at $0.114462 by 03:02 (07:02 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, down 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 16.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $3.067836B, or 1.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.114446 to $0.124201 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 25.92%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $502.592180M or 0.77% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0943 to $0.1382 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 91.52% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $9,141.6 on the .com Index, down 2.91% on the day.

was trading at $237.32 on the .com Index, a loss of 4.29%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $169.443504B or 63.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $26.491829B or 9.85% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

