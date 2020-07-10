Canceled Wimbledon still paying qualified players

Even though Wimbledon has been canceled, all qualified players still will be getting paid.

The All England Lawn and Tennis Club, which hosts Wimbledon, announced Friday that it will pay prize money to all players that would have qualified for the canceled tournament, according to ESPN.

The organization will pay out $12.6 million between “620 players whose world ranking would have enabled them to gain entry into The Championships 2020 by direct acceptance into the Main Draw or Qualifying event.”

Here’s how the money distribution will work out:

256 players who would have competed in Main Draw Singles will each receive $31,576.

224 players who would have competed in Qualifying will each receive $15,788.

120 players who would have competed in Main Draw Doubles will each receive $7,894.

16 players who would have competed in the Wheelchair events will each receive $7,578.

Four players who would have competed in the Quad Wheelchair events will each receive $6,315.

Wimbledon, which was scheduled to run from June 29 – July 12, was canceled in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. It marks the first time since World War II in 1945 that the event has been canceled.

Wimbledon is the only major tennis event to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Open remains scheduled for an Aug. 31 start and the French Open is slated to begin on Sept. 20.