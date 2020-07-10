Canada’s refusal to embrace open banking puts us behind yet another curve

Article content continued

Sensibill, backed by Toronto-based Radical Ventures Investments Inc., doesn’t necessarily need open banking to be successful. Last month, the company announced an agreement with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to process receipts for the 38 million people who use the Chase banking app.

Still, Gross said his business would be stronger if the legacy banks felt competitive pressure to offer their clients the latest digital technology.

“You can’t say they aren’t aware of it and they aren’t doing anything about it. They are,” he said. “But the urgency is not there yet. Bringing more competition to Canada, either from big tech or by an explosion of fintech brought about by open banking, would create more urgency.”

There will need to be more urgency in Ottawa, too, and some of that will have to be directed by us, so call your member of Parliament. The opportunity cost of letting the banks and their regulators sort out open banking is too great.

•Email: [email protected] | CarmichaelKevin