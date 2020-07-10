Brisbane Broncos Kotoni Staggs injury, late mail vs Bulldogs

The Broncos have been hit with a fresh blow, with gun centre Kotoni Staggs ruled out of tomorrow’s basement battle with the Bulldogs.

Recovering from a hamstring injury, Staggs was named in Anthony Seibold’s squad for the high stakes clash and had been expected to take his place in the centres, but the club has abandoned that plan after he pulled up sore from training.

The Staggs injury will give Jamayne Isaako a reprieve, with the goalkicking outside back to retain his spot on the wing, while Herbie Farnworth, who was to play outside Staggs, will move back to centre.

It means that a backline that many believe needs shaking up will remain intact despite the Broncos’ horrible loss to the Warriors last Saturday.

Staggs is arguably the Broncos’ most dangerous attacking weapon, so withdrawing him from tomorrow’s game was a decision that wouldn’t have been taken lightly.

Having trained well all week, Staggs pulled up sore this morning, leading Broncos medicos to the decision to rest him for another week.

Seibold will finalise his interchange bench today with Jamil Hopoate vying with Rhys Kennedy for the final spot alongside Cory Paix, Tom Flegler and Ben Te’o.

Seibold has carried two backs on his bench in some games but Glenn said having a three-forward interchange would give the Broncos some bulk against a strong Bulldogs pack.

“The coach has been trialling a few different interchanges on the bench,” Glenn said.

“We have taken a long time to adapt and understand what’s the best style to play with the new rule changes.

White confirms ‘performance measures’ in Seibold contract

“Through the middle we have been gassing out a bit so having another interchange (forward) will add some value to our boys.

“It gives them a way where they can go out for a 25-minute stint and work their hardest.

“Sometimes when you have two utility players on the bench, it puts pressure on the forwards to bust out big minutes.”