Brisbane Broncos captain Alex Glenn reveals Anthony Seibold’s unusual approach to match against Bulldogs

The Brisbane Broncos are a club under siege after six straight losses, and now coach Anthony Seibold has put the players in charge heading into this weekend’s match against the Bulldogs.

The curious approach was revealed by captain Alex Glenn, following the team’s final training session this morning.

The club hit rock bottom last Saturday, giving up a 10-0 lead to lose 26-16 to the Warriors, with CEO Paul White forced to once again answer questions about Seibold’s future.

The embattled coach resisted the urge to make wholesale changes to his line-up for this week’s match, once again naming the struggling pair of Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford in the halves.

Croft and Glenn were two players in tears after last week’s loss to New Zealand, as the frustration of the last month boiled over.

Now Glenn has divulged Seibold’s unusual tactic of letting the players run the show.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold after his side lost to the Warriors. (Getty)

“This week we have come together and said we want to turn things around,” Glenn said.

“One of the great things about our coach is he’s always open to ideas. He likes to keep things his way but he does compromise.

“Seibs understands that a football team doesn’t work just one way, he understands you have to compromise between players and staff.”

Glenn acknowledged the players need to take responsibility for the side’s woeful record, which has seen them go 0-6 since the COVID-19 interruption.

That losing streak included a club-record 59-0 thrashing at the hands of the Roosters.

“We have changed up the style of training from the get-go this week and it’s been unreal,” Glenn said.

“Seibs put it on ourselves to do whatever we need to do to make sure we turn up and do our jobs this week.

“When you have the coach who is willing to change his training and listen to us, it’s great.”

Alex Glenn (Getty)

According to Glenn, the feeling around the squad this week has been much improved.

“The vibe has been through the roof,” he said.

“We have cut out the outside noise. A lot of us went off social media, including myself, and that’s not to say we have let things dictate my emotions, me getting upset about the game last week had nothing to do with outside noise.

“It was the frustration of the game and the results we were getting.

“If you care for your mate you will turn up and do your job and this week was about getting that team spirit back.

“Mentally and physically we are prepared to go. We are competing hard and working hard and we are enjoying training as well. That was the beauty of this week – we are bouncing around ready to go.”