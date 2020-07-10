Blue Jays’ Travis Shaw: Summer bubble ‘not an option’

The Toronto Blue Jays were allowed to return up North for spring training 2.0 sessions, as long as players and other club personnel followed strict guidelines. These guidelines involve quarantining inside a bubble at Rogers Centre and the venue’s adjoining hotel, largely because the Canadian border remains closed to non-essential travel through at least July 21.

On Friday, reports surfaced that anybody within the Blue Jays who violates those rules could face a $750,000 fine and, potentially, jail time.

Toronto infielder Travis Shaw is at least one player who isn’t having this life beyond Opening Day on July 24.

Shaw tweeted his frustrations over the situation: