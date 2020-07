The 2020 Major League Baseball season isn’t all its cracked up to be. In fact, many players already have opted out because they believe the health and safety concerns aren’t worth the risk.

As of Friday, no Toronto Blue Jays player has opted out of the 2020 campaign, though that could change following the latest report from TSN’s Scott Mitchell. According to Mitchell, any Blue Jays players seen outside of the ballpark or hotel could result in a $750,000 fine and potentially jail time.