Best August Smart Locks in 2020

August makes the highest-rated smart locks around, and for a good reason. August’s locks are not only easier to install than many other smart locks, but they’re also just plain smarter. With the ability to actually know and understand that the door can open and close, as well as automatically locking your door when you leave home and unlocking it when you return, August smart locks are just a joy to use. But, with so many of them, how do you pick the right lock for you? We’ve got the answers.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is August’s 4th-generation smart lock, adding in one significant advantage without throwing away what makes August’s locks so good. As the name suggests, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has Wi-Fi connectivity built right in. That’s a significant departure from previous-generation smart locks from the company, which have all required an additional August Connect Bridge to get them connected to the Internet. That means one less device to plug in somewhere (or to lose). The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has also been given a significant makeover when compared to the previous three generations. With a 45% smaller radius, 20% slimmer figure, and a new ribbed grip, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is sleeker than ever before and even easier to turn manually. It also uses half the number of batteries — two CR123 batteries versus four AA batteries in the older models. While that does mean half the battery life, it’s still rated at three to six months of usage before you need to change them out. Using rechargeable batteries will help lower the cost of ownership over time and help reduce your environmental impact, as well. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock works hand-in-hand with the August app to automatically lock your door when you leave home and even automatically unlock it when you return, meaning you’ll never have to fuss with keys again. Just as you’ll find on all August smart locks, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock knows when your door is open and when it is closed. That means you won’t ever run into a situation where your deadbolt locks itself when the door is open, and you can rest assured that you’ll be able to know your door is closed and locked remotely. That’s a significant differentiation that brings true peace of mind. Pros: Easy installation since you keep your existing deadbolt

Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity

45% smaller design

Automatic locking and unlocking

Door open detection

Support for all major virtual assistants Cons: Reduced battery life when compared to older models

The August Smart Lock is a strangely named product, as it looks quite different from August’s other smart locks, yet does almost the exact same thing. Despite the form-factor change, the August Smart Lock fits over the top of your existing deadbolt and lets you keep your keys, all while making that existing lock a lot more useful. Just like the August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen), the August Smart Lock is powered by four AA batteries and has a rated battery life of up to one year. So what’s so different about this product that makes it at least $100 less expensive than the August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen)? It doesn’t support Apple HomeKit or Z-Wave Plus. That makes it a perfect choice for Android users who, likely, haven’t ever used Apple HomeKit and have no need for the markup that these services require. The package here comes with an August Connect Bridge, which is needed to connect the August Smart Lock to the Internet. All the other features you’d expect from an August smart lock are here too. It’s got an easy manual or app-controlled door locking and unlocking, and even automatic door locking based on when you leave home and when you pull into your driveway. The August Smart Lock can tell when the door is open or closed and can give you warnings if the door isn’t fully shut before locking. In short, it’s everything you need for a lot less. Pros: Less expensive

Easy installation since you keep your existing deadbolt

Automatic locking and unlocking

Door open detection

12-month battery life Cons: No Apple HomeKit or Z-Wave Plus support

Requires Bridge to connect to the Internet

Less stylish than other models

While the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock may be the latest-and-greatest model, sometimes it’s nice just to keep things uniform around the home. If you’ve already got August products with an August Connect Bridge, sometimes it just makes the most sense to buy more of what works. Thankfully, August sells the 3rd-gen Smart Lock Pro by itself for a significantly reduced price, as you’ll only need one August Connect Bridge per home, anyway. If you’ve already got an August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen), you’ll know how great they can be. Auto-locking and unlocking based on whether or not you’re home, the ability to sense if the door is open, and battery life that can last up to a full year. It’s powered by four AA batteries, which you probably already have lying around at home. It also fits right over the top of any existing deadbolt, meaning you can easily expand to the garage door or the porch without substantial modifications. Pros: Easy installation since you keep your existing deadbolt

Automatic locking and unlocking

Door open detection

12-month battery life

Support for all major virtual assistants Cons: Requires Bridge to connect to the Internet

