Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.61% By .com

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.63% or 0.57 points to trade at 10.70 at the close. Meanwhile, IPH Ltd (ASX:) added 2.65% or 0.20 points to end at 7.75 and Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 2.65% or 0.060 points to 2.320 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chorus Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.52% or 0.55 points to trade at 6.76 at the close. Avita Therapeutics Inc (ASX:) declined 7.51% or 0.640 points to end at 7.880 and Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.95% or 0.66 points to 8.83.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 699 to 504 and 372 ended unchanged.

Shares in Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.63% or 0.57 to 10.70. Shares in Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.65% or 0.060 to 2.320.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 6.23% to 19.771.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.11% or 2.05 to $1801.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.64% or 0.65 to hit $38.97 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.32% or 0.56 to trade at $41.79 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.43% to 0.6933, while AUD/JPY fell 0.76% to 74.08.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 96.873.