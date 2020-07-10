August Alsina Speaks On ‘Hate’ From Enemies

Singer August Alsina has faced a lot of pushback after his recent claims that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith — and he recently posted on the Gram, responding to the “hate” he says he’s received from his “emenies.”

“Me this year VS Me this time last year!.. 😂😤A nigxa was bouta kick the bucket lol. I’ve tasted and toyed w/ death, therefore I want to live a life purposeful, w/ intention, & no regret,” he wrote.

“One thing that’s certain is we are all living to die. Death, we should fear not! Fear being alive, while dying & being dead inside; so create the life you see fit for yourself. Autonomy; Will it hurt? Yes. Will you be hated & create enemies along the way? Yes; yet if there’s no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm.”

August made headlines after claiming that he enjoyed an affair with Jada for years with her husband, Will Smith’s permission.

Both Will and Jada deny the allegations.