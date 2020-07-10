Home Entertainment August Alsina Speaks On ‘Hate’ From Enemies

By Bradley Lamb

Singer August Alsina has faced a lot of pushback after his recent claims that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith — and he recently posted on the Gram, responding to the “hate” he says he’s received from his “emenies.”

“Me this year VS Me this time last year!.. 😂😤A nigxa was bouta kick the bucket lol. I’ve tasted and toyed w/ death, therefore I want to live a life purposeful, w/ intention, & no regret,” he wrote.

