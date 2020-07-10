Atlanta Dream players hit back at co-owner Loeffler:

After Atlanta Dream co-owner and Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler vehemently opposed the “Black Lives Matter” movement in a letter penned to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Loeffler reiterated her stance during an appearance on Fox News:
Atlanta players responded via social media on Friday:
Despite opposition and backlash, Loeffler remains a co-owner of the Dream heading into the weekend. It’s unknown if players plan to otherwise protest Loeffler’s involvement with the club and the league moving forward.
Earlier in the week, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association called for her removal: