Asia’s Top BROTHEL Reopens; Women Now Wear ‘Covid Shields’!! (Vid)

The top brothel in Asia is no open again, after closing six months ago at the height of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, MTO News has earned. The brothel, which is located in the country of Singapore, reopened this week – and it’s making international news.

In Singapore, licensed prostitutes offer sex from brothels in official red-light areas. Women come to work in these high end brothels from nearby countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and China, often on tourists visas.

