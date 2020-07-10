Asian Stocks Down, With Record Cases in U.S. Dampening Recovery Hopes By .com

© .



By Gina Lee

.com – Asian stock markets were mostly down on Friday, with investor hopes of a quick economic recovery dashed after the U.S. reported a record number of cases.

With states such as Florida, California and Texas reporting record numbers, over 60,000 new cases were reported in the country on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong re-imposed tightened social distancing measures on Thursday to curb a new outbreak of cases in the city. Other cities currently under a second lockdown include Melbourne and Beijing.

“Coronavirus anxiety dominated market sentiment in a day where major economic releases were scarce… That left the focus on the high frequency data and daily COVID-19 news,” Kishti Sen, an economist at ANZ Research, said in a note.

Japan’s was down 0.36% by 11:12 PM ET (4:12 AM GMT) and South Korea’s was down 0.66%. Seoul’s mayor Won Soon Park found dead in a suspected suicide after his daughter reported him missing on Thursday.

Down Under, the was down 0.14%.

Hong Kong’s was down 1.01%. China’s was down 0.84% while the was down 1.01%, with China’s markets putting an end to an almost three-week rally.

Capital Economics economist Oliver Jones told that the rise in China’s mainland equities bore similarities to the 2015 bubble, but on a smaller scale and with room for prices to inflate.

“That said, another boom-bust cycle in China’s equities could have even greater knock-on effects for markets elsewhere than before, with foreign holdings far higher now than five years ago,” he added.