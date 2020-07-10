Apple recloses 10 more stores in Southern California, Ohio, Tennessee

Apple is reclosing 10 more US stores in California, Ohio, and Tennessee due to deteriorating COVID-19 conditions. The latest round of reclosings adds to 2 stores temporarily shuttered earlier this week for a total of 90 US locations reclosed due to COVID-19.

Staying open while maintaining a safe environment is proving to be a delicate balance for Apple in both the US and elsewhere. Apple recently reclosed all of its stores in the Greater Melbourne area as Victoria reimposed lockdown measures. Stores in Augusta, Georgia and Fresno, California reclosed effective July 8. If regional COVID-19 outbreaks continue popping up in the communities Apple serves, we can expect this pattern of reopening and reclosing to continue for a considerable amount of time.

The following stores will reclose effective July 10. Apple will accept customers with existing online orders and previously scheduled Genius Support appointments at these locations through July 12.

California

Brea Mall (Brea)

South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa)

Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine)

Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo)

Fashion Island (Newport Beach)

El Paseo Village (Palm Desert)

State Street (Santa Barbara)

Promenade Temecula (Temecula)

Ohio

Kenwood Towne Centre (Cincinnati)

Tennessee

CoolSprings Galleria (Franklin)

Photo courtesy of Brian King.

