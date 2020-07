Apple Cuts iPhone Trade-In Values as iPhone 12 Launch Nears

With just two months to go until the usual timeframe for Apple’s iPhone launch events, Apple is cutting back on maximum trade-in values of previous-generation iPhones for those looking to upgrade to a new model. Maximum values on more recent models have dropped by $30–$50, while older models have generally dropped by $5–$20 with a few models seeing no change in value.iPhone XS Max: $500 to…