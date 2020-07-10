Andrew Johns urges Brisbane Broncos to drop Anthony Milford and Darius Boyd

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns has urged the Brisbane Broncos to make major changes and drop five-eighth Anthony Milford and centre Darius Boyd.

The Broncos are currently in the middle an eight-year low after accumulating a losing streak that now stands at six games on the trot.

After losing to the out of form Warriors last weekend, footy fans were stunned when Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold elected to make minimal changes and continue with his current halves pairing of Brodie Croft and Milford.

Another disappointing display on the field prompted Johns to challenge Seibold into making some big changes by bringing young playmaker Tom Dearden into the starting side. Dearden is currently only being used off the interchange.

The Newcastle Knights legend said the Broncos should drop Boyd and Milford in a bid to find more “fresh blood” and “energy.”

“I’d probably bring Dearden into the halves, but I don’t know how the combination of Dearden and Brodie Croft would combine,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“They’re a bit the same, but they need something. In the centres, they have some young tearaways.

“They need some fresh blood, some enthusiasm and some energy. Those two players, Darius Boyd and Anthony Milford aren’t providing that.

“I can’t believe he (Seibold) hasn’t made changes.”

When asked if the big-money contracts of Boyd and Milford play a factor at the selection table, Johns said the club should only be picking teams based on performance.

“It shouldn’t matter. If you’re not performing, it doesn’t matter what you’re getting paid,” he said.

“Whether you’re getting paid $50,000 or $1 million, see you later!”