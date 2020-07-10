Amazon bans TikTok from employee phones

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Amazon’s IT department has told its workers they must remove TikTok, the popular video sharing app, from their phones by today if the device in question has access to the company’s corporate email.

A source who did not wish to be named informed of the order on Friday morning, saying the company told him by email that it knew he had the app installed on his phone. Meanwhile, a reporter from the tech news site The Information tweeted a screenshot of the order:

: Amazon’s IT department has told *all staff* to delete TikTok from their phones over “security risks”….. pic.twitter.com/HxzlK8RKgi — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) July 10, 2020

The source who contacted said the message in the tweet above is accurate.

Amazon, for its part, did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the alleged order, or why it decided to issue it.

The reported decree by Amazon is likely to increase scrutiny of TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance. Critics say the app’s users are vulnerable to spying by authorities in China, where many companies lack independence from the ruling Communist Party.

The Amazon order, which states employees may continue to access TikTok on their laptops, also comes in the same week that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump have called for banning TikTok. It’s unclear that a broad-based ban would be constitutional in the U.S., and civil rights lawyers have noted that the federal government may be able to do little more than forbid its employees from using TikTok.

TikTok has pushed back against claims that it is vulnerable to Chinese spying, and has pointed to its operations in the U.S. to indicate that it acts as an American company.

“While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community,” said the company in a statement.

