Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to share the screen once again

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy will always be a special film for several reasons. One major factor was Ranveer Singh’s and Alia Bhatt’s magnificent performance in it. The two portrayed their respective character so incredibly, that they earned massive praise from the critics as well as the audience.

While we’re still not over their stunning acts as Murad and Safeena, it seems the duo might have another collaboration in the pipeline. A report in a leading daily claims that Ranveer Singh is all set to do a cameo in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubhai Kathiawadi. The Padmaavat actor shares a special bond with both Alia and the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali . So convincing Ranveer to do the part must not have been difficult. A source close to the project revealed, “It’s a very powerful cameo. And Ranveer can’t say no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali…Ever! On top of that, the film has Alia Bhatt in the lead. Alia and Ranveer have shared a special rapport from the time they worked together in Gully Boy. So Ranveer has absolutely no reason to decline the offer.”

Well, now our excitement to watch Bhansali’s next has grown even more.



