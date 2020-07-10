Home Entertainment 82-Yr-Old Shoots 11-Yr-Old & Her Dad Dead For Testifying Against His Dog!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

An 82-tear-old man shot and killed his neighbor and his 11-year-old daughter after they testified against his dog.

According to Port St. Lucie PD, Ronald Delserro’s pet, named Roxy, bit a woman who lived at the victims’ home back on March 4.

The male victim has been identified as Harper Hansman, 55.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the dog was dangerous. Delserro returned to his home to grab two handguns before heading to his neighbors’ house and opened fire.

